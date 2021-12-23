PM Narendra Modi to hold meeting to review COVID-19 situation in India today

In the meeting, PM Narendra Modi will take stock of the pandemic situation across the country, sources told news agency PTI. (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Amid the rising cases of Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus infection in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting on December 23 to review the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The prime minister will take stock of the pandemic situation across the country, sources told news agency PTI.

The meeting comes amid 200 cases of the new COVID variant in more than 16 states and union territories. The latest in the list is Uttarakhand, which reported its first case on December 22.

A 23-year-old woman, who had returned recently from Scotland, tested positive for the Omicron variant, Uttarakhand's Director General Health Tripti Bahuguna said on the day.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the Omicron varaint of coronavirus

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

With the Omicron variant of coronavirus slowly spreading its tentacles in the country, a number of states enhanced surveillance to trace, track and quarantine contacts of COVID-19 positive persons.

It includes Delhi, which has begun genome sequencing of samples of all COVID-19-infected people to ascertain if the new Omicron variant has spread in the community, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

With the national capital recording over 50 cases of Omicron, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also hold a review meeting on December 23 to assess the preparedness and management of the new variant of the virus.

Also read | Omicron impact less severe than previous COVID-19 variants: South African study

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), on the other hand, directed district magistrates to ensure no Christmas and New Year gathering takes place in the national capital.

However, restaurants and bars will continue to operate with up to 50 percent of the seating capacity. Marriage-related gatherings are permitted with a maximum of 200 people in attendance.

Earlier, PM Modi had chaired an important meeting in November 27 soon after the identification of Omicron variant. The November 27 meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, P K Mishra, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and NITI Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul among others.