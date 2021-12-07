MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
December 07, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST

Omicron India LIVE Updates | With Omicron, third wave projected to hit India by February but may be milder than second

Omicron India LIVE Updates: No final recommendation was made on addiional COVID dose and vaccine for children in meeting of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).

Omicron India LIVE Updates: India has been recording rising cases of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 which has been declared as a Variant of Concern (VoC) by WHO. As of December 6, the country has 23 cases of the variant, 17 of which were detected on December 5. The first two cases of the COVID-19 variant were found in Karnataka on December 2. Subsequently, cases were then detected
from Gujarat, Mahrashtra, Delhi and Rajasthan. Currently, Rajasthan has the most number of Omicron cases at 9 and then Maharashtra at 8. Anticipating the threat from the new variant the Central government tightened the travel guidelines for international passengers coming from 'at risk' countries, where passengers have to undergo RT-PCR test on arrival and will be required to wait for the results before leaving the airport or taking a connecting flight.  The list of 12 at-risk countries include countries in Europe including The United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.
  • December 07, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST

    COVID-19 Omicron Threat | Croatia confirms first two cases of Omicron variant

  • December 07, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST

    COVID-19 Omicron Threat | Pakistan bans travel from 15 countries amid looming Omicron threat

    Pakistan on Monday banned travel from 15 countries, except under certain conditions, and tightened up travel restrictions on 13 other countries in wake of the threat of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • December 07, 2021 / 09:23 AM IST

    COVID-19 Omicron Threat | 246 samples of returnees from at-risk countries sent for genome sequencing in Odisha

  • December 07, 2021 / 09:11 AM IST

    COVID-19 Omicron Threat | With Omicron, third wave projected to hit India by Feb but may be milder than second

    With Omicron, the new variant of SARS-CoV2, the third wave of coronavirus could hit the peak by February with cases likely to be reaching up to 1-1.5 lakh a day in the country, but it will be milder than the second wave, Manindra Agarwal, IIT scientist involved in the mathematical projection of trajectory of COVID-19, said. He said in the new forecast, the new Omicron variant has been factored in. 

    With the new variant, our current forecast is that the country could see the third wave by February but it will be milder than the second wave. So far we have seen that the severity of Omicron is not like the one seen in the Delta variant, Agarwal told PTI. He, however, said a close eye is being kept on cases in South Africa where many cases of this variant have been recorded. Agarwal added that as of now South Africa has not seen a rise in hospitalisation. 

  • December 07, 2021 / 08:58 AM IST

    COVID-19 Omicron Threat | UP govt issues guidelines for all districts on Omicron variant

    The Uttar Pradesh government has issued guidelines for all districts regarding the Omicron variant of coronavirus, an official statement said. Apart from conducting RT-PCR tests of all passengers coming to the state, genome tests of all infected patients are also being carried out according to the guidelines, it said.

    Following the confirmation of cases of the new variant in other states of the country, the state government is ensuring strict vigil on the borders and is also emphasising on further improving the health facilities in rural and urban areas, the statement said. Medical facilities are rapidly being improved to deal with the virus. In the state’s Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs), 19,000 beds are being increased and 55,000 beds in medical colleges, it added.

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials to make proper arrangements in hospitals for dealing with the new variant. Along with this, the state government is also keeping a close watch on availability of oxygen, beds, laboratories, the statement said.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • December 07, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

    COVID-19 Omicron Threat | Bangalore Airport announces enhanced measures for passengers from at-risk countries

    Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates the Kempegowda International Airport here, on Monday announced enhanced measures for passengers arriving from at-risk countries. The measures include addition of 50 new testing machines to scale up testing capacities and reduce waiting time, increasing free WI-FI time limit from 45 minutes to four hours, adequate seating area, among others, BIAL said in a late evening release.

    In keeping with the Centre’s guidelines for passengers to undergo mandatory COVID-19 test on arrival, BIAL worked with lab partner Auriga Research Private Limited to scale up testing capacities and reduce waiting time for passengers, it said. Auriga Research, which was operating with eight express PCR test machines, has now added 50 more machines, increasing its hourly test capacity, it said. BIAL is also working with TATA MD-Aster Labs, another COVID lab partner at the airport, towards enhancing the capacity with advanced Tata Express PCR technology, it added.

  • December 07, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

    COVID-19 Omicron Threat | Two more cases of Omicron variant have been detected in Mumbai, raising Maharashtra’s tally to 10.

  • December 07, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

    COVID-19 Omicron Threat | No decision yet on addiional Covid dose & vaccine for kids

    No final recommendation was made on addiional COVID dose and vaccine for children in today's meeting of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI). 

  • December 07, 2021 / 08:18 AM IST

    COVID-19 Omicron Threat | Thailand reports ''likely'' case of omicron

    A Thai health official said Monday that the country's first suspected case of the new omicron variant had been detected but authorities would withhold confirmation ahead of further test results. Head of the Department of Medical Sciences, Supakit Sirilak, said at a daily press briefing that the "likely" case of the omicron variant had been identified in an American businessman who entered Thailand from Spain.

  • December 07, 2021 / 08:17 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to 'Omicron' virus live blog, we will update you with all the latest news and updates related to this new variant.

  • ADVERTISEMENT

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.