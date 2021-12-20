Omicron India LIVE Updates: Omicron tally crosses 150, Maharashtra tops with 54 cases

December 20, 2021 / 08:27 AM IST

COVID-19: Maha reports six more Omicron cases; state tally now 54

Six persons tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Maharashtra on Sunday, raising the state's tally of such cases to 54, the health department said. While two of these patients had a history of travel to Tanzania, two others had returned from England and one from the Middle East. All five of them are fully vaccinated and two of these patients are women. Another new patient is a five-year-old boy from Junnar in Pune district, it said in a statement.

"Total six cases were diagnosed today - four of them found during the airport screening in Mumbai. One of these four patients is from Mumbai, two from Karnataka and one from Aurangabad. While two had a history of travel to Tanzania, two others had travelled to England," it said. All four are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic. They are currently in isolation at the Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai. Two of them are women. The patients are in the age group of 21 to 57 years, it said. Out of 54 cases, 22 have been found in Mumbai, which include cases through screening at the international airport.