December 20, 2021 / 08:39 AM IST

Omicron India LIVE Updates: Omicron tally crosses 150, Maharashtra tops with 54 cases

Omicron India LIVE Updates: According to central and state officials, omicron cases have been detected in 11 states and union territories in India.

Omicron India LIVE Updates: India's Omicron Covid count rose to 153 on Sunday after Maharashtra reported six and Gujarat logged four more cases of the new variant of coronavirus, respectively. According to central and state officials, omicron cases have been detected in 11 states and union territories -- Maharashtra (54), Delhi (22), Rajasthan (17) and Karnataka (14), Telangana (20),
Gujarat (11), Kerala (11), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (1). Six persons tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Maharashtra on Sunday, raising the state's tally of such cases to 54, the health department said. Out of 54 cases in the state, 22 have been found in Mumbai. While Omicron was first reported in South Africa on November 24, India's first two cases of the this heavily mutated version of the coronavirus were detected in Karnataka on December 2.
  • December 20, 2021 / 08:58 AM IST

    Omicron LIVE Updates: Most of the world’s vaccines likely won’t prevent infection from Omicron

    A growing body of preliminary research suggests the COVID vaccines used in most of the world offer almost no defence against becoming infected by the highly contagious Omicron variant. All vaccines still seem to provide a significant degree of protection against serious illness from Omicron, which is the most crucial goal. But only the Pfizer and Moderna shots, when reinforced by a booster, appear to have initial success at stopping infections, and these vaccines are unavailable in most of the world.

    The other shots — including those from AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and vaccines manufactured in China and Russia — do little to nothing to stop the spread of Omicron, early research shows. And because most countries have built their inoculation programs around these vaccines, the gap could have a profound impact on the course of the pandemic. Continue reading...

  • December 20, 2021 / 08:34 AM IST

     Omicron LIVE Updates: Thousands in Brussels protests against COVID restrictions

    Thousands of peaceful protesters demonstrated in central Brussels on Sunday for a third time against reinforced COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Belgian government to counter a spike infections and the emergence of the worrying omicron variant. A strong police presence was deployed on streets in anticipation of the crowds, given how previous protests had sometimes descended into violence, arrest and injury. 

    The Belgian action comes one day after similar protests in other capitals including Paris and London. Nations across Europe moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. (AP)

  • December 20, 2021 / 08:27 AM IST

    COVID-19: Maha reports six more Omicron cases; state tally now 54

    Six persons tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Maharashtra on Sunday, raising the state's tally of such cases to 54, the health department said. While two of these patients had a history of travel to Tanzania, two others had returned from England and one from the Middle East. All five of them are fully vaccinated and two of these patients are women. Another new patient is a five-year-old boy from Junnar in Pune district, it said in a statement.

    "Total six cases were diagnosed today - four of them found during the airport screening in Mumbai. One of these four patients is from Mumbai, two from Karnataka and one from Aurangabad. While two had a history of travel to Tanzania, two others had travelled to England," it said. All four are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic. They are currently in isolation at the Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai. Two of them are women. The patients are in the age group of 21 to 57 years, it said. Out of 54 cases, 22 have been found in Mumbai, which include cases through screening at the international airport.

  • December 20, 2021 / 08:15 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's coverage on COVID-19. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for latest updates on Omicron variant of coronavirus.

