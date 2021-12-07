Omicron: IMA warns of 'massive third wave', urges people to follow COVID-19 protocol

Representative image/AFP

Amid surging cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in India, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has warned of another wave of infections and urged the government to announce "additional" doses of the jab for healthcare, frontline workers and immunocompromised individuals.

IMA also sought that the government expedite the proposal of vaccinating individuals aged 12 to 18 years.

At a press conference, the doctors' body said that cases of the Omicron variant reported from a number of states are likely to increase.

"At a time when India is limbing back to normalcy, this is a great setback. If we do not take adequate measures, we may have a massive third wave," it said, as per a PTI report.

Noting that India has administered 1.26 billion jabs, the IMA said vaccination has proved that it will prevent severe forms of infection.

"IMA appeals to the government to officially announce additional dose (of vaccine) be given to healthcare, frontline workers and immunocompromised individuals to augment the immunity," the doctors' body said.

The body also urged people to avoid and put on hold massive social gatherings and ensure adherence to covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing of masks and washing of hands.

"IMA does not support the imposition of a travel ban. However, we appeal to all to avoid unnecessary travel, especially pleasure tourism and social gatherings."

"IMA also demands the government should expedite the proposal for vaccination of children of 12 to 18 years at the earliest," it said.

On November 26, the World Health Organisation (WHO) named the COVID-19 virus variant detected in South Africa and some other countries as Omicron.

The WHO has classified the Omicron variant as a 'Variant of Concern'.

