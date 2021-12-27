Omicron fear: Night curfews, curbs on gatherings; here is what states are doing to contain COVID-19 spread

Amid a steady uptick in COVID-19 cases in India, several states have imposed night curfews as concerns grow over the new Omicron variant which experts say is more transmissible than earlier strains of the coronavirus.
India has, so far, reported 578 Omicron cases in 17 states and union territories, with Delhi recording the maximum 142 cases followed by Maharashtra at 141, Kerala 57, Gujarat 49, Rajasthan 43 and Telangana 41, the latest union health ministry update shows.
Here is a list of states and UTs that have imposed night curfew and other curbs:
Delhi
Night curfew will be in place in the national capital from 11 pm to 5 am from December 27 to restrict the people except those in exempted categories, according to a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order.
According to the DDMA’s four-stage Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a "yellow alert" has to be sounded if the positivity rate remains over 0.5 percent for more than two days.
Other restrictions that kick in with a yellow alert included closure of schools and colleges, halved seating capacity in Metro trains and buses, closure of non-essential shops and malls.
Maharashtra
The Maharashtra government has imposed fresh restrictions amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. Fresh curbs include a 9 pm to 6 am night curfew. The gathering of more than five people in public places is prohibited during curfew hours.
According to a circular, restaurants, gyms, spas, and cinemas halls will have to operate at 50 percent capacity. Attendance has been restricted to 100 people for social, political and religious events in indoor spaces.
In open spaces, the number is limited to 250 or 25 percent of the capacity of the space, whichever is lower.
Haryana
In view of the emergence of Omicron cases, the Haryana government imposed a night curfew and restrictions on gatherings from December 25.
The night curfew will be in place from 11 pm to 5 am till January 5. The number of people at indoor and outdoor events has been restricted to 200 and 300.
Gujarat
Amid the Omicron concern and increase in daily new coronavirus cases, the Gujarat government extended the duration of night curfew in eight cities of Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar and Gandhinagar by two hours.
The curfew would be in force from 11 pm to 5 am instead of 1 am to 5 am, a notification issued by the home department said.
Karnataka
The Karnataka government has imposed a night curfew for 10 days from December 28 between 10 pm to 5 am. The government has also banned all New Year parties and gatherings in public places.
According to an order, all gatherings, meetings and conferences, including marriages, from December 28 should limit the number of participants to 300. It also asks organisers to strictly enforce COVID appropriate behaviour.
Assam
The northeastern state has imposed a night curfew from 11.30 pm to 6 am, however, the restriction will not be applicable on the night of December 31.
All offices, business and commercial establishments will remain open till 10.30 pm.
For meetings or gatherings in open spaces, the district disaster management authority will specify the number depending on the COVID situation in that district. In closed spaces, gathering up to 50 percent of the seating capacity would be allowed, as per the order.
Uttar Pradesh
The Uttar Pradesh government ordered a statewide night curfew from December 25. The curbs kick in applicable from 11 pm to 5 am.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath also instructed officials in the poll-bound state to cap the number of people attending events like marriages to 200. These events have to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines and organisers will be required to inform the local authorities about these.
Madhya Pradesh
A night curfew has been imposed
in the state from 11 pm to 5 am as a precautionary measure. "We have decided to impose a night curfew from tonight in the entire state from 11 pm to 5 am and will take some more measures if required to deal with the situation," Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said in an address to the people of the state on December 23.