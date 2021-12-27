Omicron fear: Night curfews, curbs on gatherings; here is what states are doing to contain COVID-19 spread

Source: Reuters

Amid a steady uptick in COVID-19 cases in India, several states have imposed night curfews as concerns grow over the new Omicron variant which experts say is more transmissible than earlier strains of the coronavirus.

India has, so far, reported 578 Omicron cases in 17 states and union territories, with Delhi recording the maximum 142 cases followed by Maharashtra at 141, Kerala 57, Gujarat 49, Rajasthan 43 and Telangana 41, the latest union health ministry update shows.

Here is a list of states and UTs that have imposed night curfew and other curbs:

Delhi

Night curfew will be in place in the national capital from 11 pm to 5 am from December 27 to restrict the people except those in exempted categories, according to a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

According to the DDMA’s four-stage Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a "yellow alert" has to be sounded if the positivity rate remains over 0.5 percent for more than two days.

Other restrictions that kick in with a yellow alert included closure of schools and colleges, halved seating capacity in Metro trains and buses, closure of non-essential shops and malls.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has imposed fresh restrictions amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. Fresh curbs include a 9 pm to 6 am night curfew. The gathering of more than five people in public places is prohibited during curfew hours.

According to a circular, restaurants, gyms, spas, and cinemas halls will have to operate at 50 percent capacity. Attendance has been restricted to 100 people for social, political and religious events in indoor spaces.

In open spaces, the number is limited to 250 or 25 percent of the capacity of the space, whichever is lower.

Haryana

In view of the emergence of Omicron cases, the Haryana government imposed a night curfew and restrictions on gatherings from December 25.

The night curfew will be in place from 11 pm to 5 am till January 5. The number of people at indoor and outdoor events has been restricted to 200 and 300.

Gujarat

Amid the Omicron concern and increase in daily new coronavirus cases, the Gujarat government extended the duration of night curfew in eight cities of Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar and Gandhinagar by two hours.

The curfew would be in force from 11 pm to 5 am instead of 1 am to 5 am, a notification issued by the home department said.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government has imposed a night curfew for 10 days from December 28 between 10 pm to 5 am. The government has also banned all New Year parties and gatherings in public places.

According to an order, all gatherings, meetings and conferences, including marriages, from December 28 should limit the number of participants to 300. It also asks organisers to strictly enforce COVID appropriate behaviour.

Assam

The northeastern state has imposed a night curfew from 11.30 pm to 6 am, however, the restriction will not be applicable on the night of December 31.

All offices, business and commercial establishments will remain open till 10.30 pm.

For meetings or gatherings in open spaces, the district disaster management authority will specify the number depending on the COVID situation in that district. In closed spaces, gathering up to 50 percent of the seating capacity would be allowed, as per the order.

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government ordered a statewide night curfew from December 25. The curbs kick in applicable from 11 pm to 5 am.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath also instructed officials in the poll-bound state to cap the number of people attending events like marriages to 200. These events have to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines and organisers will be required to inform the local authorities about these.

Madhya Pradesh