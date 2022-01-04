MARKET NEWS

English
Delhi may have 25,000 daily COVID-19 cases by mid-January: Report

The rate of hospitalisation has increased in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, said the report

Moneycontrol News
January 04, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST
A patient suffering from the COVID-19 receives treatment inside the emergency ward at Holy Family hospital in New Delhi. (Representative image: Reuters)

A patient suffering from the COVID-19 receives treatment inside the emergency ward at Holy Family hospital in New Delhi. (Representative image: Reuters)


Delhi may see 20,000 to 25,000 COVID-19 cases per day by mid-January, reported NDTV citing government sources, as cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus infection rises in the national capital.

On January 3, Delhi reported 4,099 new cases, 28 percent more than January 2. At the ongoing rate of coronavirus infection, the city may report 8,000-9,000 daily cases by January 8, top sources in the Union Health Ministry told the publication.

"By January 5, there could be 20,000-25,000 daily cases in Delhi," the sources said, as they cautioned against underestimating the Omicron surge.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify this report.

The sources further said that the rate of hospitalisation had increased in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

“As cases rise, so will the number of people in hospitals,” they said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tested positive for COVID-19. He informed about his diagnosis on Twitter on January 4 and urged people whom he came in contact with over the past few days to quarantine and get tested. He has mild symptoms and is isolated at home, he said.

Talking about Kejriwal’s health, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said he has only mild symptoms. “COVID-19 reaching the CM is not a big deal, but spreading among the people is a matter of concern. We need to be extremely cautious,” he told news agency ANI.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #Health #India #Omicron
first published: Jan 4, 2022 12:12 pm

