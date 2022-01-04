Delhi may have 25,000 daily COVID-19 cases by mid-January: Report

A patient suffering from the COVID-19 receives treatment inside the emergency ward at Holy Family hospital in New Delhi. (Representative image: Reuters)

Delhi may see 20,000 to 25,000 COVID-19 cases per day by mid-January, reported NDTV citing government sources, as cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus infection rises in the national capital.

On January 3, Delhi reported 4,099 new cases, 28 percent more than January 2. At the ongoing rate of coronavirus infection, the city may report 8,000-9,000 daily cases by January 8, top sources in the Union Health Ministry told the publication.

"By January 5, there could be 20,000-25,000 daily cases in Delhi," the sources said, as they cautioned against underestimating the Omicron surge.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify this report.

The sources further said that the rate of hospitalisation had increased in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

“As cases rise, so will the number of people in hospitals,” they said.



I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 4, 2022

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tested positive for COVID-19 . He informed about his diagnosis on Twitter on January 4 and urged people whom he came in contact with over the past few days to quarantine and get tested. He has mild symptoms and is isolated at home, he said.