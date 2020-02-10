App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 11:30 AM IST

Omar Abdullah's sister moves SC challenging his detention under PSA

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioner, mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench headed by Justice N V Ramana.

Omar Abdullah (Image: Twitter/@MamataOfficial)
Omar Abdullah (Image: Twitter/@MamataOfficial)

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah's sister on Monday moved the Supreme Court to challenge his detention under the Public Safety Act.

Sibal told the bench that they have filed a habeas corpus petition challenging the detention of Abdullah under the PSA and the matter should be heard this week.

The bench agreed for urgent listing of the matter.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 11:25 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kapil Sibal #Omar Abdullah #PSA #Supreme Court

