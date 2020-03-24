Omar Abdullah's detention revoked, to be released after 8 months

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah is set to be released on March 24, reports suggested. He is currently in detention under Public Safety Act (PSA). The PSA charge against him has been revoked.

He had been under detention since August 2019, when the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories (UTs).

Abdullah’s father and former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah was also released from detention earlier in March.

The Supreme Court of India (SC) had on March 18 asked the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration to inform by next week if it is releasing Omar Abdullah.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and MR Shah told counsel appearing for the Centre that Abdullah's sister Sara Abdullah Pilot's petition against his detention will be heard on merit if he is not released soon.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)