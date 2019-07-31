Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti engage in Twitter duel over passage of triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha

Former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir have yet again indulged in a Twitter duel. This time, it is on the passage of the Triple Talaq Bill by the Rajya Sabha.

The Upper House passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill on July 30 amid strong resistance from the Opposition parties. The passage of the bill is being read as a huge victory for the Narendra Modi-led government, as it was able to pass the bill in Rajya Sabha despite not being in majority.

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti lamented on Twitter over the passage of the bill saying the bill is “undue interference seemingly to punish”. She tweeted:

“Fail to understand the need to pass the triple talaq bill especially since the Supreme Court had already declared it illegal. Undue interference seemingly to punish Muslims. Given the current state of the economy, should this really have been a priority?”

To which, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said the government was able to pass the bill because members of the PDP abstained from voting, which, in turn, helped the ruling NDA gain the requisite numbers.

He tweeted: "Mehbooba Mufti ji, you might want to check how your members voted on this bill before tweeting. I understand they abstained which helped the government with the numbers needed to pass the bill. You can’t help the government & then “fail to understand need to pass”!"



Omar sahab, I suggest you get off your moral high horse since it was your own party that expelled Soz sahab for voting against the BJP in 1999. FYI in parliament, abstention is essentially a no vote. https://t.co/zBVGboDKbX

— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) July 30, 2019

Omar’s tweet didn’t go too well with Mehbooba, who insisted that “abstention is essentially no vote”. She tweeted:

An irked Omar retorted: “Madam, is recounting an incident from TWENTY years ago the best you can do to defend PDP duplicity? So you are accepting you instructed your MPs to abstain. And no an abstention is NOT a no vote, a no vote is a no vote. An abstention helped the BJP this time.”