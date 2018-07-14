Old public health building in Patiala declared protected monument

Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu today ordered that the old public health building in Patiala be declared as a protected monument.

Besides the building, its surrounding areas will also be brought under Section 4 of the Punjab Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1964, (Punjab Act 20 of 1964).

The order has been issued to preserve the rich historical and cultural heritage of the state.

The minister, in a release issued here, said some people had met him and complained about the proposal to construct showrooms outside the building's wall facing the main road.

They also said that it could pose a grave danger to the building, according to the release.

Sidhu said that earlier, the government had issued a preliminary notification and now the same had been ordered to be the final notification without any alteration.

He assured that the restoration of the building would be started at the earliest.

Sidhu reiterated that no heritage building would be destroyed for commercial purposes.