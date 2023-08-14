Old Indian Army stood divided between two nations during partition

A special train carrying refugees during the Partition of India.

After years of sacrifices and suffering, India became free of the British colonial rule in 1947. However, it came with a price for the existing Indian army.

Lord Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of India, on June 2, 1947, declared that India will be divided. This also meant the division of the armed forces, which saw two-thirds of the force remain in India while one-third were sent to Pakistan.

According to UK’s National Army Museum, Field Marshal Sir Claude Auchinleck oversaw the division.

It was decided that the major part of the division would take place before the Partition and the process would end only after the transfer of assets was completed. Till then the administrative would remain with be with a joint headquarters under the command of the British commander-in-chief, who would be the Supreme Commander of both armies. Also, British officers would have to be retained in both armies until the division was complete.

Around 2,60,000 men went to India. They were mostly Hindus and Sikhs. Around 140,000 men went to Pakistan. They were mostly Muslims. The Brigade of Gurkhas was split between India and Britain. However, it did not turn out to be a smooth process.

“The level of violence had reached civil war proportions and had to be contained rapidly. It was a grave price to pay for India’s independence, although the armed Forces of both India and Pakistan provided yeoman service in arresting further bloodshed and ensuring smooth exchange of service personnel opting for either India or Pakistan,” stated the official website of Indian Army under the title ‘Partition and Indo Pak War 1947-48’.

“The Punjab Boundary Force came into being for this thankless task. It had elements of the Armies of both countries spread thinly on the ground, and was hard put to contain the increasing levels of violence. This was to be the last time that the old Indian Army deployed jointly as one body. After six weeks of continuous violence, peace gradually returned,” it said.

Some British officers, including General Sir Robert Lockhart, India's first Chief of Army Staff and General Sir Frank Messervy, reportedly stayed back for the transition. Messervey also became Pakistan's first Chief of Army Staff.

Following the division, individual units were split. The 19th Lancers in Pakistan exchanged their Jat and Sikh troops for Muslims from Skinner’s Horse in India. Eventually, the British Army regiments were gradually withdrawn from the subcontinent, leaving the country with its memories of bloodshed and chaos.