Old Delhi temple vandalised: Here is all you need to know

Hauz Qazi area, located bang in the centre of Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, has been on the boil after a brawl over parking space snowballed into a full-fledged confrontation between two communities.

The incident happened late on the night of June 30, when a 20-year-old decided to park his two-wheeler outside a building. A resident of the building, who owns an eatery stall there, objected to it and a quarrel broke out between the two.

What triggered communal tension?

Soon, the argument took the shape of an altercation, with more members from both sides joining in. While there are many reported versions of the incident, one says the 20-year-old Aas Mohammad, when not allowed to park his bike, brought more men, who were “probably drunk” and beat the resident up.

On the other hand, another version suggests that the resident, Sanjeev Gupta, brought other men with him and beat up the 20-year-old, after which his family members lodged a complaint at the Hauz Qazi police station.

A video of the incident has gone viral, where a man being beaten up is seen.

Since the incident involved both communities, word spread like wildfire, an eyewitness told reporters. After the fight, a mob barged into a temple and desecrated it.

“They broke the idols of the deities and burnt the curtains of the temple. I don't want anything but that they should be punished,” the priest of the temple, Anil Kumar Pandey, told The Quint.

The incident triggered a protest, with sharp sloganeering demanding that the vandals be punished. The other community responded by stone pelting at the protesters.

The incident has incited passions in the otherwise peaceful neighbourhood.

What action has been taken so far?



After some altercation &scuffle over a parking issue in Hauz Qazi, tension arose b/w two groups of people from different communities.We have taken legal action & all efforts are being made to pacify feelings &bring about amity. People are requested to help in restoring normalcy.

— DCP Central Delhi (@DCPCentralDelhi) July 1, 2019

Delhi Police has beefed up security in the region to prevent any further tension. On June 1, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Mandeep Singh Randhawa, appealed to locals to restore “amity”.

Three FIRs have been lodged in the case, and the police have nabbed three suspects.

Union Minister and Chandni Chowk MP Harsh Vardhan visited the area on July 2, assuring the locals that the “culprits will be arrested”.

Reactions

"The incident of vandalisation of Durga temple and violence by anarchic elements in Old Delhi is condemnable and utterly shameful," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted in Hindi.

"Delhi's law and order is in the hands of Home Minister Amit Shah and is the responsibility of the BJP government," he added. Delhi Police comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs.



Attack on any place of worship or worshippers is an attack on the very pluralism & diversity of our dear country.

This act of vandalism is highly condemnable & I demand that the culprits be prosecuted & convicted in a time-bound manner https://t.co/UREfjhhNzU — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) July 2, 2019

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi also condemned the incident, demanding action against the culprits.

Meanwhile, after the flare-up, people started circulating videos of a Muslim mob desecrating a Hindu temple on social media. Unwarranted rumor-mongering and hate-mongering on Twitter led to hashtags such as #TempleTerrorAttack, #TempleDestroyed, etc trending on the microblogging platform.