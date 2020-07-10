App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2020 07:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ola's Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Arun Srinivas and senior VP Sanjiv Saddy quits

"Arun Srinivas, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and Sanjiv Saddy, Senior Vice President - Corporate Affairs, are moving on to pursue other opportunities outside of Ola. The organisation wishes them well in their future endeavours," Ola said in an e-mail statement.

PTI

Two top executives at ride-hailing platform Ola -- Arun Srinivas and Sanjiv Saddy -- have resigned from the company. The company confirmed the development.

According to Srinivas' LinkedIn profile, he had been working with Ola since July 2019.

He has previously worked with WestBridge Capital Partners and spent over 15 years at Unilever.

Saddy has worked with organisations like Flipkart, Tata Communications and Emaar MGF Land Ltd, as per his profile on LinkedIn.
