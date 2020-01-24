Ola gets pulled into 'free speech' debate following passenger complaint on driver's behaviour

A user took to Twitter on January 24 to complain about a verbal spat that he got into with the driver during a ride he took the night before.

Kanav Sharma, whose Twitter bio says he is a management consultant at AT Kearney, detailed the incident in a message thread on Twitter and tagged the cab aggregator's official handle to notify them of the same.



Took @Olacabs yesterday. Driver overheard my phone conversation where I was talking about India’s economic situation. He said, “only 6 years of Modi government, how can you blame economy?” It is congress’s fault of 70 years. I asked him, so what all wrongs did congress do?(1/n)

— Kanav Sharma (@kanavdm) January 24, 2020

Sharma said that his driver overheard a personal conversation he was having over the phone, where he was talking about the current state of the Indian economy. Following this, the driver allegedly said ,"Only 6 years of Modi government, how can you blame the economy? It is Congress's fault of 70 years."

At a point when the argument got out of hand, Sharma said he told the driver that he did not wish to have the debate with him, but the driver went on making some statements and expressing his opinion.

The ride-hailing company responded to his complaint saying, "We are sorry about your bad experience. We have reported the driver-partner for corrective action and would ensure to avoid these instances in the future. Hope to serve you better."

However, this did not go down all too well with Twitterati who lashed out at the company. That Ola assured the passenger of action against the driver drew a lot of flak from people, many of whom said that taking away someone's job for expressing their opinions is not right. Several users on the micro-blogging site also said that the driver simply exercised his right to 'free speech' and hence did not violate any rules.

In his thread, Kanav Sharma narrated the entire incident. He wrote that when he asked what wrongs had the Congress party done during its year, the driver replied saying, "Congress created JNU, which is a prostitution hub of Tukde Tukde gang. You know who was Nehru? He was India’s first PM but his grandfather was a Muslim who converted to Hinduism to fool Indian people."



He said, “Congress created JNU which is a prositution hub of Tukde Tukde gang. You know who was Nehru? He was India’s first PM but his grandfather was a Muslim who converted to Hinduism to fool Indian people.” (2/n) — Kanav Sharma (@kanavdm) January 24, 2020





He continued, “you are one of those anti-national people who find everything wrong with the government. You must also be against CAA and NRC” (4/n)

— Kanav Sharma (@kanavdm) January 24, 2020

As per Sharma's allegations, the driver went on to brand him an "anti-national" who finds faults with everything the government does. "You must also be against CAA and NRC," the driver told Sharma.