Okinawa showroom in Mangaluru catches fire, company says extending support

An Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooter

An Okinawa electric scooter showroom located in the Naguri area of Mangaluru caught fire due to an electrical short circuit on June 24.

A CNBC-TV18 report quoted Okinawa Autotech as saying: “Aware of an unfortunate fire incident at one of our showrooms in Mangalore this morning. In touch with the dealership and we are extending all necessary support.”

The EV maker added: “As stated by the dealer, the showroom fire was caused due to an electric short circuit… Safety is at the core of Okinawa Autotech and we want to assure that the highest standards of safety are maintained in our dealership across the country”.

This is not the first time an Okinawa showroom was burnt to ashes. Earlier, an Okinawa Autotech dealership in Chennai had also gone up in flames, reportedly also due to an electric short circuit. In a similar incident, an entire truck carrying 40 units of Jitendra EV electric scooter had gone up in flames.