Oil trade in rupee can be ‘game changer’ for India: Charles Gave, Gavekal Research

Moneycontrol News
May 01, 2023 / 03:29 PM IST

India has tended to be permanently on the cusp of a balance-of-payments crisis due to its reliance on energy imports priced in US dollars. But the situation is changing now.

India And The New World Order

India’s imports of Russian oil using rupees can set off a virtuous cycle of a stronger domestic currency and lower inflation, which can boost long-duration assets such as growth stocks and real estate, according to Charles Gave, founder of global investment research firm Gavekal Research.

In a recent note titled ‘India And The New World Order’, Gave said the fundamentals influencing inflation, interest rates, exchange rates and economic activity in India are changing in a way that could prove “transformational” for the economy.

“India is now the world’s most populous nation and the largest democracy. This political setup has stopped its government following China’s development approach, which has relied on financial suppression, directing excess savings towards infrastructure and running an undervalued currency by tight management of foreign exchange movements and the capital account,” Gave said.

