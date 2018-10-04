App
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 07:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Oil price cut shows Narendra Modi government's sensitivity to people's welfare: Amit Shah

Soon after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced the cut, Shah tweeted his response in which he also welcomed the decision.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP president Amit Shah said that the reduction in petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2.50 a litre shows the Narendra Modi-led government's sensitivity towards people's welfare.

Soon after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced the cut, Shah tweeted his response in which he also welcomed the decision.

At a press conference, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra expressed the hope that people will get a total relief of Rs 5 at the earliest as the Centre has asked states to effect an equal amount of tax cut in the oil prices.

He also took a swipe at the previous Congress-led government at the Centre, saying it had "pawned" national resources by issuing oil bonds while the Modi government showed its sensitivity by reducing the prices.

The government has also expressed confidence it will fulfil its fiscal deficit targets, Patra noted.
First Published on Oct 4, 2018 07:10 pm

tags #Amit Shah #India #Politics

