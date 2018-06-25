App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 10:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

OIL makes gas discovery in Andhra Pradesh

The discovery made at well Thanelanka-l is the second find in the block, Oil India Ltd said. "Earlier, a gas discovery was made at well Dangeru-l in Andhra Pradesh in the block."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Oil India Ltd, the nation's second biggest oil explorer, today said it has made a second natural gas discovery in an onland block in Andhra Pradesh. The discovery was made in Krishna Godvari basin block KG-ONN-2004/1, which OIL had won in sixth round of auction under New Exploration Licensing Policy, the company said in a statement.

The discovery made at well Thanelanka-l is the second find in the block, it said. "Earlier, a gas discovery was made at well Dangeru-l in Andhra Pradesh in the block."

The well Thanelanka-1 is the first high pressure-high temperature (HP-HT) well drilled by OIL and has encountered hydrocarbon bearing sands, the statement said, adding that on testing the HP-HT zone produced 1300 standard cubic meters per day of gas.

"Presently, the well is under further testing," the company said without giving an reserve estimate.
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 09:48 pm

tags #Commodities #Current Affairs #India #markets #Oil India Ltd

