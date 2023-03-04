 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Oil leak in Indian Oil subsidiary's refinery pipeline contained in TN coast

PTI
Mar 04, 2023 / 04:35 PM IST

The leak in the pipeline of the Cauvery Basin Refinery of the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) could have probably occurred on Thursday night

A leak in the pipeline of a refinery that caused an oil spill in Nagore Pattinacherry coast in the district here has been contained and steps are on to ensure a lasting solution to the issue, a senior official said on Saturday.

However, the unrelenting fishers from the village, who noticed the oil spill on Friday morning, continued their agitation for the second day today demanding the authorities to remove the underwater crude oil pipeline.

The leak in the pipeline of the Cauvery Basin Refinery of the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) could have probably occurred on Thursday night, apparently due to damage to the old pipeline used to transport crude oil to the Karaikal port once in one-and-a-half months.

"Though the leak in the pipeline was reported on Friday, the officials could not take up the restoration work immediately because of the high tide. Work to arrest the oil spill and clean the coast was taken up after the tide receded," Nagapattinam District Collector A Arun Thamburaj said.