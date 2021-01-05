Oil India Recruitment 2021: Vacancy opened for various post, apply online @oil-india.com

Image: oil-india.com

Oil India Limited Duliajan (Assam) has invited applications for recruitment of various posts like Senior Officer, Manager, Sr. Medical Officer and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website i.e. oil-india.com on or before January 15.

Vacancy No of Post Superintending Engineer (Drilling) (Grade C) 3 Manager (Accounts/ Internal Audit) (Grade C) 1 Superintending Medical Officer (ENT) (Grade C) 1 Superintending Medical Officer (Pathology) (Grade C) 1 Superintending Medical Officer (Ophthalmology) (Grade C) 1 Superintending Medical Officer (Orthopedic Surgeon) (Grade C) 1 Superintending Medical Officer (Radiology) (Grade C) 1 Superintending Medical Officer (Physician) (Grade C) 1 Senior Medical Officer (Grade B) 4 Senior Security Officer (Grade B) 2 Senior Officer (Electrical) (Grade B) 5 Senior Officer (HR) (Grade B) 2 Senior Officer (Legal) (Grade B) 2 Senior Officer (Mechanical) (Grade B) 18 Senior Officer (Instrumentation) (Grade B) 4 Senior Officer (Geophysics) (Grade B) 6 Senior Officer (Reservoir) (Grade B) 1 Physiotherapist (Grade A) 1 Confidential Secretary (Grade A) 1

Selection Process Candidates have to pay non-refundable application fees of Rs 500 plus taxes for the General/ OBC (NCL). No fees will be charged for candidates from SC/ST/PwBD/EWS/Ex-Servicemen. Application fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances. Candidates are therefore requested to verify their eligibility before the payment of the application fee. The eligible/shortlisted candidates in Grade C will have to appear for Computer Based Test (CBT), Group Discussion (GD)/Group Task (GT) and Personal Interview.

In Grade B, shortlisted candidates will have to appear for Computer Based Test (CBT), Group Discussion (GD)/Group Task (GT) and Personal Interview. Selection of candidates applying for the post of ‘Senior Security Officer’ will be based on Personal Interview only.

In Grade C, the selection process for the post of ‘Physiotherapist’ and ‘Confidential Secretary’ shall consist of Phase I - Computer Based Test (CBT) and Phase II – Proficiency Test/Skill Test.

Experience details:

Physiotherapist - Graduate Degree /Diploma in Physiotherapy of minimum 3 years duration and having 5 years post qualification experience.

Confidential Secretary- Graduate with 01/02 years Diploma in Secretarial Practice or Modern Office Management/Executive Assistant Diploma or Equivalent with knowledge of computer application with minimum 02 years post qualification experience.

Senior Medical Officer - MBBS from a reputed Medical College/University recognized by Medical Council of India with minimum 02 years post qualification experience.

Senior Security Officer - Graduate in any discipline from a University/Institute recognized by Govt. of India and approved by UGC/appropriate statutory authority with a minimum 2 years post qualification experience.

Here are some important details for the candidates:

The posts of Superintending Medical Officer (ENT) (MD 03), Senior Medical Officer (MD 09) and Senior Officer (Geophysics) (GP 16) have been re-advertised. Candidates who have applied against the last Advt. No. EX RECT/2020/01 need not apply again. The date of Computer Based Test (CBT) for candidates for the Post Code MD 03, MD 09 and GP 16 will be communicated in due course.

Candidates can download the

from the link. Candidates are advised to refer to the corrigendum advertisement.

Candidates are advised to fill all the required fields in the registration form.

Format/Size for upload passport size photograph:- (JPG or PNG, Maximum 200 KB).

Format/Size for upload signature:- (JPG or PNG, Maximum 200 KB).

After you click on Submit button then you will be redirected to preview application page.

Candidates can check their Form/Submit status by login with the credential sent in Mobile/Email.

Download and Retain a copy of the online application form for future use.

For any query or assistance candidates can contact the below Helpdesk Number or Email ID.