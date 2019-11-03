App
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2019 05:29 PM IST

Officers brief J-K Lt Guv as 'darbar move' offices reopen in Jammu on Monday

Under 'Darbar Move', the government of Jammu and Kashmir functions for six months each in Srinagar and Jammu. This is the first 'Darbar Move' after the state's bifurcation into UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- which came into existence on October 31.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

With the Jammu and Kashmir administration all set to start functioning from here under the bi-annual shifting of the capital known as 'Darbar Move', Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu was briefed on Sunday about arrangements for smooth functioning of the move offices and the overall law-and-order situation. The Civil Secretariat and other government offices closed in Srinagar on October 25-26 and will reopen here along with the Raj Bhavan on November 4.

Divisional Commissioner of Jammu Sanjeev Verma and Inspector General of Police of Jammu Mukesh Singh met the lieutenant governor at the Raj Bhavan and briefed him about the arrangements being put in place for the functioning of the move offices and the law-and-order scenario in Jammu division, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said.

He said they also briefed Lt Governor Murmu about efforts being made by the divisional and police administration for ensuring safety and security of people.

Murmu assumed charge as the first Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, along with R K Mathur who was appointed the first Lt Governor of Ladakh, on October 31 at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar.

The spokesperson said Murmu advised the officers to keep monitoring every aspect of law and order and stressed on the importance of maintaining coordination between the police and the civil administration to meet the security challenges in the division.

Security has been beefed up in Jammu ahead of the first 'Darbar Move' after the reorganisation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) Simrandeep Singh called on Lt Governor Murmu and briefed him about the functioning of the board the status of the board's various flagship projects in Katra.

First Published on Nov 3, 2019 04:33 pm

#India #Politics

