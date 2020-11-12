PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 10:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Office of Profit | Parliamentary Committee nudges Centre for response on draft bill: Report

The Ministry of Law and Justice is set to give “oral evidence on the draft bill for amendment” on November 18

Moneycontrol News

The Parliament’s Joint Committee on Office of Profit has been nudging the government for its definition of “office of profit” to address long-pending demands for Constitutional amendments to remove ambiguity on the issue.

The Panel has made multiple requests for response and the Ministry of Law and Justice is set to give “oral evidence on the draft bill for amendment” on November 18, sources told The Economic Times reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

“The Ministry prepared a draft note for the Cabinet to ‘examine the constitutional and legal position relating to office of profit’. This was then circulated it to other stakeholders for comments in February 2019 (sic),” sources added. The Panel however found the process “sluggish”, it said.

In a letter to Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in March 2019, former Chairman of the Committee Kalraj Mishra said it was “disappointing” to not get satisfactory reply, despite the “inordinate delay of a decade” in implementing the Committee’s report on the matter presented on December 12, 2008.

The Panel’s latest attempt to draw a response came on May 28, 2020 after the Lok Sabha Speaker requested for a status on the draft bill to define office of profit.

Office of profit disallows lawmakers from taking up positions with remuneration, except for those marked exempt as per the Parliament (Prevention of Disqualification) Act, 1959. As per the panel, constitutional amendments to Article 102(1)(a) and 191(1)(a) would be required “for the definition to be incorporated and a comprehensive review of the Act,” the report added.
First Published on Nov 12, 2020 10:27 am

tags #India #Office of Profit

