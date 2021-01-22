MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
LIVE Now :Watch experts discuss FPOs as a powerful medium of agri marketing on Commodity Ki Paathshala with NCDEX.
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Bihar top cop for treating offensive social media posts as cyber crime

Leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav, who shared a screenshot of the letter on his Twitter handle, expressed outrage.

PTI
January 22, 2021 / 05:10 PM IST
(Image: Reuters)

(Image: Reuters)


Objectionable social media posts against ministers, members of Parliament and the state legislature, other elected representatives and government officials shall be counted as cyber crime and warrant penal action, says a missive issued by a top police official in Bihar.

The letter was issued on Thursday by Naiyar Hasnain Khan, the ADG heading the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) which is also the nodal body of the police for cyber crimes.

Addressed to all principal secretaries and secretaries of various departments in the state, the letter has sought intimation of any such activity by individuals or organisations so that the EOW could take action in accordance with law.

Leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav, who shared a screenshot of the letter on his Twitter handle, expressed outrage.

"Look at the deeds of the Chief Minister (Nitish Kumar) who is following in the footsteps of Hitler", Yadav tweeted.

"Nitish ji, we understand that you are completely tired. But, at least, have some shame", he added.

The ruling NDA, however, came out in support of the communication, saying restraining those spewing venom on the social media had become necessary.

"It is a welcome step. The social media was supposed to be a tool which would speed up information dissemination and help intellectual uplift of the people on a mass scale. But more often than not we come across content on these platforms which are full of vile abuses", Rajiv Ranjan Prasad, spokesperson of the Janata Dal (United), said in a statement.

BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand echoed similar views.

"Freedom of expression does not mean no holds barred. There must be some regulations and guidelines with regard to the use of social media. Interests of the nation and the society ought to be upheld", he said.

Anand also expressed concern over social media increasingly lending itself to character assassination and defamation and pointed out that in many instances even government officials have been found guilty of posting remarks that violate their code of conduct. "Such things need to be stopped," the BJP spokesperson said.
PTI
TAGS: #Bihar #Bihar Police #Cyber Crime #Nitish Kumar #social media #Tejashwi Yadav
first published: Jan 22, 2021 05:08 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi, CMs to get vaccine in the next round of vaccination; Biden kickstarts first day of presidency with several COVID-19 action plans

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi, CMs to get vaccine in the next round of vaccination; Biden kickstarts first day of presidency with several COVID-19 action plans

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.