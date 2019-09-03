Of grounded hopes and ‘xenophobia’: The other NRC narrative in Assam

There is a sense of déjà vu in Assam at the way the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process has panned out. The rampant feeling is that of being had, yet again. Too stunned to react, many have asked in Assam: Is this what we were waiting for?

On Saturday, the NRC list had kept out just 19 lakh out of the state’s about 3.5 crore strong population. Number crunching is on with many guessing that at the end of NRC process only about a couple of lakhs or so would be declared illegal immigrants.

It is a feeling among the Assamese people that cannot be helped—that since Independence Assam has been treated unfairly by the powers that be at the Centre. It was coerced into taking in more people from East Pakistan in the aftermath of the communal riots in 1947 than it could adequately handle. Nor was it any different in 1965, in 1971 and thereafter. There were sundry protests now and then—including by Assam chief minister Gopinath Bordoloi just after Independence even as Prime Minister Jawarharlal Nehru sat unmoved.

In fact, Nehru handed out a veiled ‘economic’ threat to Bordoloi in a May 18, 1949 letter: “…if Assam adopts an attitude of incapacity to help in solving the refugee problem, then the claim of Assam for financial help would obviously suffer”.

Describing Assam’s predicament to Nehru in a August 24, 1950 letter, Bordoloi wrote: “We (people of Assam) are surely more sinned against than sinning.” It was much to the detriment of the rights of the state’s indigenous people. That, and the acute lack of foresight of national and state political leaders, is why the problem of illegal immigration from Bangladesh did not get the attention and focus it should have got.

Yet the prevalent dominant narrative is to label the Assamese a ‘xenophobic’ community. To put humanity first, to give shelter to the homeless, land to the landless, hope to the hopeless and then be labeled ‘xenophobic’!

But the problem assumed dangerous proportions when the numbers of the immigrants became too big. In many districts of western Assam, the immigrants started calling the shots. Because of their sheer numbers only their representatives could be elected as MLAs for the state assembly.

It went out of hand in Tripura, for instance, where the indigenous tribal communities have now been reduced to a small minority in a reversal of demography. Illegal immigration in Tripura is a fait5 accompli and it is just too late in the day for things in the state to change now. The Assam movement was in order to not go the Tripura way. All the time, most in the political class only rubbed their hands in greedy glee, salivating at the prospect of the captive vote banks.

Till the time that the six-year-long anti-foreigner Assam movement (1978-1985) reared its head, the unstated policy of all political parties had been to look the other way even as a mass exodus from East Pakistan and present-day Bangladesh continued. The unabated influx led to a decision to have a NRC for Assam in 1951. No other Indian state has one.

The Assam movement was directed against illegal immigrants who arrived in Assam after 1951. If a person was 9 years old when the movement began in 1978, he would be 51 now. Which means he or she has already lived almost his entire life in India. It is only obvious why the effort to detect foreigners is attracting such strong resistance.

Even during the Assam movement, the wrong narrative—that it was anti-Indian—gained much more publicity that the true nature of the mass movement which was to detect illegal immigrants who were growing in big numbers that increasingly threatened the political, economic and cultural future of the indigenous people of the Brahmaputra Valley and its right to survive as a people and community. For the record, more than 850 young lives were lost during the movement.

Naively, the Assam Accord agreed to a 1971 cut-off date to determine who would be a foreigner and who would be an Indian citizen.

This gave rise to two variants of the law governing citizenship in the country. All people ordinarily residing within the territory of India till 1951 were automatically granted Indian citizenship. But all people ordinarily living in Assam till 1971 were citizens. It was a 20 year leeway. So anyone who entered the country in 1969 would have been a foreigner in any other state other than Assam. But in Assam, he or she would automatically be an Indian citizen.

The next stroke came in 1983 when the Indira Gandhi government enacted another unfair law called the Illegal Migrants (Determination by Tribunal) (IMDT) Act. It aimed to safeguard illegal immigrants against ‘undue harassment’. One of the main provisions of this act was that the burden of proving the citizenship of an alleged illegal immigrant lay on the accuser. In other words, it was meant to discourage allegations of someone being a foreigner.

The IMDT Act was made applicable only in Assam. This varied with the law that was applicable for any other Indian state where the Foreigners Act, 1946, was applicable.

After being in operation for 22 years, the Supreme Court in all its wisdom abolished the IMDT Act in 2005. But from 1983 to 2005, it is believed that a lot of damage had already been done.

Historically, the Brahmaputra Valley has been known for its fertility. Also, the entire region from Assam to present-day Bangladesh had very strong economic connections of trade and commerce from the past. After all they were part of the same economic region. So the direction of migration towards the valley wasn’t surprising.

There were vast stretches of open and free lands. Largely low lying wetlands, these stretches were occupied and transformed into farm lands and living spaces. It was not realized that these wetlands were the areas the flood waters moved into during the havoc of the monsoons and ensured that the delicate ecology of a valley surrounded by mountains on all sides was maintained. In other words, the traditional mode of coexisting with the floods was broken. No wonder then that floods have become a gargantuan problem.

Assam had been one of the big success stories for the BJP. While there may be many reasons for the kind of support that saffron party has got, but for most of the Assamese-speaking people in the Brahmaputra Valley, it was the promise of deliverance of the Assam Accord of 1985 signed between the Centre, Assam government and Assam students’ leaders in letter and spirit. The NRC listing reeks of implementation in letter and not the spirit.