Odisha's COVID-19 caseload crosses 31,000-mark; death toll mounts to 177

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 31,000-mark on Friday with 1,499 more people testing positive for the infection, while eight more fatalities pushed the death toll due to the disease to 177 in the state, a health official said. The fresh cases were reported from 29 of the state's 30 districts, he said.

With an average 827 new cases being added to the tally every day in July, the virus count in the state now stands at 31,877, the official said. Odisha reported the third-highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Friday. The state registered the highest single-day spike of 1,594 cases on July 3 and the second-highest spike of 1,503 infections on July 26.

The state's first coronavirus case was reported on March 15 and it took 105 days to reach the figure of 7,065 on June 30, while 24,812 cases were added to the tally in a span of 30 days in July, as per data released by the Health Department.

Ganjam, the worst-hit district in the state, reported four of the eight fresh fatalities, while Gajapati, Khurda, Nayagarh and Sundargarh districts registered one death each. Ganjam reported the highest number of new cases at 368, followed by Khurda (214), Keonjhar (81) and Sundargarh (75), the official said. A total of 772 more people have recovered from COVID- 19, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,518, which is 64.36 per cent of the caseload, he said.

The mortality rate among COVID-19 patients in the state is 0.55 per cent, which is among the lowest in the country, as per Chief Secretary AK Tripathy. A 12-year-old COVID-19 patient has died of acute peritonitis in Keonjhar district, taking the count of coronavirus patients dying due to other ailments to 37 in the state, he said.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 11,145, he said. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has inaugurated the state's third plasma bank at Rourkela. "Plasma therapy is a ray of hope for patients and their families in the absence of any specific medicine or vaccine against the highly infectious disease," he said.