Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 10:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Odisha Unlock 5.0 guidelines: Cinema halls, religious places to remain shut till October 31

Under the newly issued guidelines, theatres, auditoriums, swimming pools, assembly halls among other places will also remain closed till October 31

Moneycontrol News

A day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued guidelines for Unlock 5.0, the Odisha government on October 1 issued fresh orders for the next phase of unlocking. The government announced that places of worship, cinema halls and entertainment complexes will continue to remain shut in the state till October 31.

Under the newly issued guidelines, theatres, auditoriums, swimming pools, assembly halls, among other places will also remain closed till October 31. The order issued by the Special Relief Commissioner’s office further stated that schools, colleges and educational institutions will remain closed till October 31. Conduct of examinations and entrance tests, and evaluation and administrative works will be permitted at educational institutions.

Meanwhile, Odisha on October 1 registered its highest single-day spike of 17 COVID-19 fatalities, which raised the death toll to 859, while 3,615 new cases pushed the state's tally to 2,22,734, a health department official told news agency PTI.
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 10:32 pm

tags #Odisha #Unlock 5.0

