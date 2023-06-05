English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia
    Live now
    auto refresh
    June 05, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

    Odisha train crash live updates: 'No intention to hide deaths', says Odisha govt on manipulation of crash toll allegation

    Odisha train crash: The Congress party has called for the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw following the tragic incident in Odisha, and has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his role in fostering an illusion of progress while the vital infrastructure of the Indian Railway suffers from negligence.

    Odisha train crash live updates: At least 275 people were killed and about 900 injured in the horrific triple-train crash in Odisha, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train.

    Till now 1,175 patients were admitted to private hospitals out of which 793 patients have been discharged. 382 patients continue to be in hospital among which 2 are critical, rest all are stable, said Odisha Health Department

    The

    accident took place near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday. A goods train was also involved in the accident as some of the coaches of the Coromandel Express, which was heading to Chennai, hit its wagons after getting derailed.

    • Odisha train crash live updates: 'No intention to hide deaths', says Odisha govt on manipulation of crash toll allegation
      The Odisha triple-train crash has left at least 288 people dead and around 900 injured, making it India’s deadliest train accident so far in this century.
      Moneycontrol.com
    • June 05, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST

      'No intention to hide deaths': Odisha govt on manipulation of crash toll allegation

      Odisha Chief Secretary PK Jena said his government has no intention to hide the deaths in the Balasore train crash and the entire rescue operation was being conducted in full public view.

      Reacting to allegations that the death toll figure was being manipulated, he said Odisha believes in transparency.

      "Media persons are very much present at the accident site since the beginning. Everything is being done in the presence of cameras," he said.

      "The railways had stated the death toll as 288. We also said that, and the figure was based on information from the railways. But, our Balasore District Collector has verified the death toll, and the figure was 275 till 10 am of Sunday," he said.

    • June 05, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST

      Odisha 3-train crash

      : "Our responsibility is not over yet," says Ashwini Vaishnaw as train movement resumes on affected section

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • June 05, 2023 / 08:41 AM IST

      Odisha train accident: 

      Disastrous accident signals railways is going downhill.

      Read full article here

    • June 05, 2023 / 08:39 AM IST

      Trains opertion resume at affected tracks

      : Indian Railways has started running passenger trains on the tracks which were affected due to Train Accident in Odisha’s Balasore

    • June 05, 2023 / 08:20 AM IST

      Odisha train crash

      :At least 275 people were killed and about 900 injured in the horrific triple-train crash in Odisha, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train.

      Till now 1,175 patients were admitted to private hospitals out of which 793 patients have been discharged.382 patients continue to be in hospital among which 2 are critical, rest all are stable, said Odisha Health Department

      The accident took place near the BahanagaBaazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday.A goods train was also involved in the accident as some of the coaches of the Coromandel Express, which was heading to Chennai, hit its wagons after getting derailed.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • June 05, 2023 / 06:59 AM IST

      Odisha rail tragedy: Congress demands Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's resignation

      The Congress has demanded the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over the Odisha rail tragedy and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he should accept part of the responsibility for creating an all is well facade even as the critical infrastructure of the Indian Railway "languishes in neglect".

    • June 05, 2023 / 06:47 AM IST

      Odisha train accident: Union minister slams Mamata Banerjee

      Union minister Anurag Thakur hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for questioning the official death toll in the Odisha train accident, and said nobody should play politics over the tragedy.

      At least 275 people were killed and 1,175 injured in the triple train accident that occurred in Odisha's Balasore on Friday. Three trains - Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah super fast and a goods train - were involved in the accident, now being described as one of India's worst train accidents.

    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market