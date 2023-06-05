Odisha train accident: Indian Railways appeals for identification of the deceased

Modi arrived in an air force chopper at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district, where the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train had collided at 7 pm on June 2. The site is located 170 km north of state capital Bhubaneswar. (Image: PIB)

Indian Railways, in collaboration with the Odisha Government, has launched an initiative to assist families searching for their relatives involved in the triple rail accident in Bahanaga, Odisha.

With the support of the Odisha Government, links to photos of the deceased, those admitted to hospitals, and unidentified bodies have been made available.

The provided links contain photos of the deceased, lists of hospitalized passengers, and information on unidentified bodies for the families, friends, and well-wishers of the affected passengers.

Photos of the deceased in Bahanaga rail accident in Odisha

Lists of passengers undergoing treatment in different hospitals

The Railway Helpline number 139 is available 24/7 to connect families and relatives of passengers affected by the rail accident. Senior railway officials are handling the helpline.

Additionally, the BMC Helpline numbers 18003450061/1929 are also operational round the clock.

The Municipal Commissioner's office in Bhubaneswar has set up a control room to direct people to hospitals or mortuaries as necessary, with the assistance of dedicated officials and vehicles.