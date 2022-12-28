 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Odisha to operate flight services to Dubai, Singapore, Bangkok

PTI
Dec 28, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST

The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday also approved a proposal to give land to BSNL for mobile towers to provide 4G connectivity to 1,792 villages.

The Odisha Cabinet approved a proposal to operate direct flight services to Dubai, Singapore and Bangkok.

Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra said IndiGo showed interest in the state government's proposal to operate flight services from Bhubaneswar to Dubai, Singapore and Bangkok.

"Planes having 186 seats will be operated and the expenditure will be borne by the state government. The revenue generated from ticket sales will be retained by the state government," he said.

The state government will provide 2,000 sq ft of land each at 1,687 locations to BSNL for 30 years at Rs 1 per site per annum without any premium and incidental fees, Mohapatra said.

It will help in providing 4G connectivity to 1,792 villages, he said.