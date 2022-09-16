English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : 1 Day to go | DECMA Definedge Conference on Market Analysis @999 INR just for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Odisha to get 5G service in first phase of launch: Ashwini Vaishnaw

    Around 13 cities are likely to get 5G telecom service across the country in the first phase.

    PTI
    September 16, 2022 / 06:41 AM IST
    5G

    5G


    Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said Odisha will get 5G service along with other cities in the first phase of its launch.

    “Odisha will have access to 5G telecom service in the very first phase. It will provide users 10 times the speed of 4G,” he said on the sidelines of a programme here.

    Around 13 cities are likely to get 5G telecom service across the country in the first phase.

    Vaishnaw also downplayed apprehensions over the radiation impact of 5G. “The radiation from 5G is much below the WHO-recommended levels,” he said.

    During an interactive session with students, the minister said the Centre has asked telecom operators to improve the quality of their service.

    Close

    He said a 5G lab has been developed at IIT-Madras.

    Vaishnaw also said India is looking at developing hydrogen-powered trains by 2023.“The Railways is trying to connect the remote and unconnected areas of the country through its ‘Gati Shakti’ policy, and work on this is on the fast track,” he added.
    PTI
    Tags: #5G #Ashwini Vaishnaw #Economy #India #Odisha
    first published: Sep 16, 2022 06:41 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.