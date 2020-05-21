Odisha sky turns pink after Cyclone Amphan, netizens share pictures

Many residents of Bhubaneswar have since taken to social media to share images of the astounding and unusual sight.
Severe cyclonic storm Amphan made landfall on the eastern coast of India on May 20, ravaging the states of West Bengal and Odisha, with lives lost, trees uprooted, and property damaged everywhere.
While the displaced were still recounting horrors of the previous evening and authorities assessing the damage, the sky in Bhubaneshwar – Odisha’s capital city – turned pink, much to the amazement of onlookers.Many have since taken to social media to share images of the astounding and unusual sight.
Bhubaneswar Skies be the best. Cyclone Amphan gone forever. pic.twitter.com/g0bkWQuuCv
— Debadutta Samal (@6times6times) May 20, 2020
Purple sky makes everything seem magical. This bliss is sprinkled by our almighty after the cyclone passed. #Odisha #Bhubaneswar #India #AmphanUpdates #poem #CyclonicStormAMPHAN pic.twitter.com/HKQNXXXH5l
— Arpita Aparajita Badajena (@ArpitaAparajita) May 20, 2020
#Bhubaneswar sky after #CycloneAmphan #SuperCycloneAmphan #Amphan #AmphanCyclon #Odisha @BBSRBuzz @OdishaDiscover @discoverbbsr pic.twitter.com/lSERVLcajs
— SitamMoharana_ANI (@SitamMoharana) May 20, 2020
My city is an example that we bloom with grace no matter how stormy the times be.
The evening sky! #Bhubaneswar #Amphan @BBSRBuzz pic.twitter.com/uFq5xAqSuj— Naimisha (@SpeakNaimisha) May 20, 2020
ତୁମେ ଗଲା ପରେ ପରେ...#Bhubaneswar #patia #Amphan pic.twitter.com/CkMWx5UCN9
— BishnuMishra (@bapun1) May 20, 2020
#AmphanCyclon
This is the sky of #Bhubaneswar after passing cyclone #Amphan #AmphanSuperCyclone pic.twitter.com/cAHON1d2cZ
— Sunil GURJAR (@SunilGU26988877) May 21, 2020