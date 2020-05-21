App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 07:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Odisha sky turns pink after Cyclone Amphan, netizens share pictures

Many residents of Bhubaneswar have since taken to social media to share images of the astounding and unusual sight.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image (Wallpaperflare)
Representational Image (Wallpaperflare)

Severe cyclonic storm Amphan made landfall on the eastern coast of India on May 20, ravaging the states of West Bengal and Odisha, with lives lost, trees uprooted, and property damaged everywhere.

While the displaced were still recounting horrors of the previous evening and authorities assessing the damage, the sky in Bhubaneshwar – Odisha’s capital city – turned pink, much to the amazement of onlookers.

Many have since taken to social media to share images of the astounding and unusual sight.






 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

related news

First Published on May 21, 2020 07:23 pm

tags #Cyclone Amphan #India #Odisha #west bengal

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 | Lockdown has helped in ramping up health infrastructure: Government official

COVID-19 | Lockdown has helped in ramping up health infrastructure: Government official

Coronavirus wrap May 21: Govt outlines details for resuming domestic flights; MHA alerts states on flouting lockdown rules

Coronavirus wrap May 21: Govt outlines details for resuming domestic flights; MHA alerts states on flouting lockdown rules

India becomes world's second largest manufacturer of PPE body coveralls: Govt

India becomes world's second largest manufacturer of PPE body coveralls: Govt

most popular

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.