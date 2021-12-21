MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Odisha releases Rs 350 crore for livelihood assistance during COVID-19 pandemic

All the families covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and State Food Security Scheme (SFSS) will be given Rs 1,000 each as livelihood assistance in all 30 districts.

PTI
December 21, 2021 / 01:38 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The Odisha government has released Rs 350 crore for disbursement as Livelihood Assistance among the poor people during the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation, official sources said.

All the families covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and State Food Security Scheme (SFSS) will be given Rs 1,000 each as livelihood assistance in all 30 districts.

In a letter, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department Additional Secretary MQ Haque on Monday has requested Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC) Limited Managing Director to release the funds immediately.

It is requested to release the funds to 30 districts immediately by crediting the amount online to the bank accounts of CCSO/CSO-cum-District Managers as per beneficiaries, Haque mentioned in the letter, adding that the distribution has to be completed in seven days from the date of start.

For identification of the beneficiaries, the letter said that the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) card will be used as the primary ID proof. However, in case of non-availability of BSKY cards, existing NFSA and SFSS cards shall be considered as ID proof.
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Odisha #Omicron
first published: Dec 21, 2021 01:40 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.