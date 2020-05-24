App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 24, 2020 03:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Odisha receives Rs 500 crore interim aid from Centre for restoration work post cyclone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the assistance after conducting an aerial survey of the cyclone-hit districts of Odisha and holding a review meeting here on Friday.

PTI

Cyclone-battered Odisha has received Rs 500 crore from the Centre as advance assistance for restoration work, a senior official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the assistance after conducting an aerial survey of the cyclone-hit districts of Odisha and holding a review meeting here on Friday.

In a tweet on Saturday, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena said, "MHA released Rs 500 crore to Odisha Govt in less than 24 hours of Honble PM @PMOIndia@naendramodi announcement in Bhubaneswar 4 #cycloneAmphan. We thank @PMOIndia@narendramodi &MHA for such speed in releasing the Fund".

Close

The state government has also stepped up the restoration operation in 10 cyclone-affected districts in the coastal and northern regions of the state, Jena said.

related news

Altogether, 19 units of the NDRF, 12 teams of the ODRAF and 156 fire service teams have been deployed in the affected districts for clearance of supply lines, he said.

Four districts -- Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur -- have been severely impacted by the heavy downpour and high velocity winds triggered by cyclone 'Amphan', as per the preliminary damage assessment report released by the state government on Saturday.

The report said as many as 44,44,896 people have been affected in the 10 districts.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had on Saturday thanked President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Modi for their support during the crisis.

"We will work together to ensure care of affected and distressed people and restoration of normalcy at the earliest," Patnaik had said in a message to Modi.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 24, 2020 03:07 pm

tags #cyclone #India #Odisha

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Hyundai's three employees at Chennai plant test positive for COVID-19

Hyundai's three employees at Chennai plant test positive for COVID-19

Amid coronavirus uncertainty, heathcare network offers universal cover for RuPay, UPI users

Amid coronavirus uncertainty, heathcare network offers universal cover for RuPay, UPI users

In Pics | Food insecurity threatening millions of people amid coronavirus crisis

In Pics | Food insecurity threatening millions of people amid coronavirus crisis

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.