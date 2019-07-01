App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 10:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

Odisha receives 31.5% deficit rain in June

The state received an average rainfall of 148.3 mm against the Long Term Average of 216.5 mm during June.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Odisha has registered a deficit rainfall of 31.5 per cent in June this year, an official said.

The state received an average rainfall of 148.3 mm against the Long Term Average (LTA) of 216.5 mm during June.

On an average, the state experiences 9.9 rainy days in June. However, this time, there were 7.4 rainy days during the month.

Close

Of the 30 districts, Jajpur received the highest rainfall of 253.7 mm in June, whereas Gajapati district received the lowest of 59.8 mm, an official at the Special Relief Commissioner's (SRC) office said.

While four districts of Jajpur, Koraput, Dhenkanal and Nawarangpur recorded normal rainfall last month, rainfall in 18 districts remained deficit between 19 percent and 39 percent, the official said.

Rainfall in as many as six districts - Balangir, Keonjhar, Nuapada, Nayagarh, Kandhamal and Sundargarh - remained severe deficit between 39 percent and 59 percent during June.

Two districts of Rayagada and Gajapati received scanty rainfall in June, the official said.

Going by blocks, 19 blocks have received surplus rainfall and 73 blocks received normal rainfall in June.

While 90 blocks received deficit rainfall, 85 blocks received severe deficit rainfall and 47 blocks received scanty rainfall in June, he said.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 1, 2019 10:42 am

tags #India #Odisha

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.