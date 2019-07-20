App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2019 09:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Odisha received 26.3% deficit rainfall till July 19

Speaker S N Patro had on Friday asked the minister to give a statement in the House after opposition Congress and ruling BJD members expressed concern over possible drought situation arising out of scanty rainfall in the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Odisha has received 26.3 per cent deficit rainfall during this monsoon as 21 of the state's 30 districts recorded less than the normal precipitation till July 19, state Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marandi told the Assembly Saturday.

Speaker S N Patro had on Friday asked the minister to give a statement in the House after opposition Congress and ruling BJD members expressed concern over possible drought situation arising out of scanty rainfall in the state.

The minister said only nine districts - Koraput, Khurda, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Cuttack, Jharsuguda, Puri, Malkangiri and Bargarh received normal rainfall, while the rest 21 got less than normal precipitation.

Close

Of the 314 blocks in the state, only 108 blocks received normal rainfall while it was deficit in the remaining 206 blocks. "As many as 24 blocks have recorded deficit rainfall by 59 per cent," he said.

Stating that the government has been keeping a track of the situation, Marandi said "Arrival of monsoon this year was also delayed. This year it hit Odisha coast on June 21 instead of reaching the state during second week of the month."

In view of the scanty rainfall, the government has released water in canals for meeting the requirements of irrigation. "We will take action as per the provision of the crop contingency plan if there is no rainfall in coming days, he added.
First Published on Jul 20, 2019 09:45 pm

tags #India #monsoon #Odisha

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.