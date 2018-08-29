App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 12:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Odisha ranks 2nd in implementation of AMRUT scheme

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Odisha has secured second place in the country in the implementation of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme in the state, an official said today.

The state's position was determined by the National Level Rating Framework assessment up to August 21, 2018, state's Housing and Urban Development Secretary G Mathivathnan said.

The scheme has so far been implemented in 9 towns of the state. The issue was discussed yesterday at a high power committee held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary A P Padhi.

After review of the projects, Padhi directed the department to cover all households and entire population in AMRUT cities through pipe water supply as a first priority.

Padhi further directed to complete the projects well before time while safeguarding the quality of project and ensure delivery of services to the people by the scheduled time.

The meeting decided to priorities the projects in order of drinking water, sewerage/septage and parks and playgrounds. Mathivathnan said as of now 192 projects have been approved and taken up under the AMRUT scheme.

This includes 130 water supply, 14 septage and 48 park projects. All these projects have been tendered out and tender awards have been issued for 187 projects. So far 42 projects have been completed, the official said.

These projects involve an investment of around Rs 1810 crore. The scheme is being financed by both the central and state governments on 50:50 sharing.

These projects are being implemented in the cities like Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Brahmapur, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Balasore, Bhadrak and Baripada. Odisha has qualified for national incentive on achievement of reform milestones for three years - 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18. In three years, the state has received incentive award of Rs 41.66 crore, he said.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 12:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Odisha

