    Odisha proposes Paradip-Barbil economic corridor

    In a meeting to review the progress of various national highway projects, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said that the state government will provide all necessary support to the NHAI for land acquisition

    PTI
    March 06, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST
    Public Works Secretary Krishan Kumar underlined the proposed Paradip-Barbil economic corridor's industrial and commercial potential

    The Odisha government in collaboration with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is planning to develop an economic corridor from the port town of Paradip to Barbil in Keonjhar district, a statement said on March 5.

    In a meeting to review the progress of various national highway projects, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said that the state government will provide all necessary support to the NHAI for land acquisition.

    Public Works Secretary Krishan Kumar underlined the proposed Paradip-Barbil economic corridor's industrial and commercial potential. It was decided in principle that NHAI and the state would jointly develop the corridor, it said.

    Mohapatra set timelines for different phases of work against each national highway project. He directed the officials to resolve issues proactively and provide all possible support for the completion of the projects within the scheduled time frame.
    PTI
    Tags: #economic corridor #India #infrastructure #Odisha
    first published: Mar 6, 2022 09:27 am
