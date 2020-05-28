App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 06:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Odisha priest beheads man in temple believing it will end coronavirus pandemic

70-year-old Sansari Ojha told the police that the goddess told him to behead the man in order to end the coronavirus pandemic

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational picture
Representational picture

Even as scientists try to find a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, an Odisha priest believed beheading a man was the solution to the crisis.

Odisha police arrested a 70-year-old priest for allegedly beheading a man believing that the sacrifice will end the pandemic.

“The victim, 55-year-old Saroj Kumar Pradhan, was beheaded on the temple premises on Wednesday night,” the police said, reported Hindustan Times.

Close

When Pradhan visited the temple on Wednesday night and was bowing before the goddess, the priest struck his head with a scythe from behind.

related news

The accused, Sansari Ojha, is a priest at Goddess Brahmani temple in Narasinhapur block in Cuttack. Ojha told the police that the goddess told him to behead the man in order to end the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Athagarh, Alok Ranjan Ray, said that Ojha surrendered to the police and confessed to the murder.

“During interrogation, he admitted to killing Pradhan. He claimed that the killing was ordered by the goddess,” said Ray, adding that the murder weapon has been seized by the police.

According to the police, there was a long-standing dispute between the accused and the victim regarding a mango orchard on the outskirts of the village.

As many as 67 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of such cases to 1,660 in the state, a health department official said on Thursday. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 841, while 812 patients have so far recovered from the disease. Seven people have died due to COVID-19 in the state.

Follow Moneycontrol's full coverage on the coronavirus pandemic here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Get best insights into Options Trading. Webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan is Live. Watch Now!

First Published on May 28, 2020 06:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Odisha

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus wrap May 28: SC says no fare to be charged from stranded migrants; Death toll in US crosses 1 lakh mark

Coronavirus wrap May 28: SC says no fare to be charged from stranded migrants; Death toll in US crosses 1 lakh mark

Chartered flight arranged by law school graduates ferries home Jharkhand migrants from Mumbai

Chartered flight arranged by law school graduates ferries home Jharkhand migrants from Mumbai

Over 1.36 lakh vehicles seized, Rs 6.88 crore recovered in fines for lockdown violations in Rajasthan

Over 1.36 lakh vehicles seized, Rs 6.88 crore recovered in fines for lockdown violations in Rajasthan

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon