Odisha preps for singing state song at 5.30 pm to show solidarity with frontline workers

Several programmes have been organised in different parts of Bhubaneswar, including the Kalinga Stadium, responding to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's appeal to the people of Odisha to stand up and sing the state song at 5.30 pm on Saturday as a gesture of solidarity with the frontline workers engaged in the fight against COVD-19, officials said.

Programmes have also been organised at Unit 1 High School Ground, Commissionerate of Police Building and AG Chowk, the main traffic square in Bhubaneswar, they said.

Irrespective of the place and work, all people have been requested to stand up and sing Bande Utkal Janani at 5.30 pm, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

Patnaik has also requested to stop the movement of vehicles at the scheduled time of singing the song.

The chief minister has also appealed to all Odias staying in other parts of the country and abroad to sing the song as a mark of respect for COVID warriors of the state.

The East Coast Railway said the song will be played at all its establishments, including railway stations across Odisha.

The state song will be played at important railway stations, railway establishments as well as in railway colonies as a mark of solidarity with the COVID warriors, it said.



