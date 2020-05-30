App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 30, 2020 10:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

Odisha preps for singing state song at 5.30 pm to show solidarity with frontline workers

Programmes have also been organised at Unit 1 High School Ground, Commissionerate of Police Building and AG Chowk, the main traffic square in Bhubaneswar, they said.

PTI
Reuters
Reuters

Several programmes have been organised in different parts of Bhubaneswar, including the Kalinga Stadium, responding to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's appeal to the people of Odisha to stand up and sing the state song at 5.30 pm on Saturday as a gesture of solidarity with the frontline workers engaged in the fight against COVD-19, officials said.

Programmes have also been organised at Unit 1 High School Ground, Commissionerate of Police Building and AG Chowk, the main traffic square in Bhubaneswar, they said.

Irrespective of the place and work, all people have been requested to stand up and sing Bande Utkal Janani at 5.30 pm, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

Close

Patnaik has also requested to stop the movement of vehicles at the scheduled time of singing the song.

related news

The chief minister has also appealed to all Odias staying in other parts of the country and abroad to sing the song as a mark of respect for COVID warriors of the state.

The East Coast Railway said the song will be played at all its establishments, including railway stations across Odisha.

The state song will be played at important railway stations, railway establishments as well as in railway colonies as a mark of solidarity with the COVID warriors, it said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 30, 2020 10:50 am

tags #coronavirus #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 265 deaths, 7,964 cases

COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 265 deaths, 7,964 cases

HC seeks report from Maharashtra on steps taken for migrant workers

HC seeks report from Maharashtra on steps taken for migrant workers

Goa plans to bring back collector-approved travel pass system

Goa plans to bring back collector-approved travel pass system

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.