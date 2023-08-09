Odisha Police arrests 21 poachers, seize 165 firearms during special drive in Similipal Tiger Reserve

To make Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district free from illegal activities and poaching, Odisha Police during a special drive arrested 21 poachers and seized 165 firearms from their possession. This was stated by Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) S K Bansal during a review meeting with the senior police and forest department officials including personnel of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) on August 9.

During the special drive, a total of 165 illegal firearms including 158 SBML, 3 pistols, 2 small handguns, 2 long barrel air guns Rs 2.95 lakh in cash were seized, the DGP said.

"Odisha government is determined to make Simlipal one of the best ecosystems and one of the safest places for tigers in the world. It will be ensured that forest and police will work in co-ordination and as a team," he said.

Bansal said a pair of deer horns, pangolin scales, 72 pieces of baring balls (pellets used firing SBML), 500 gm gun powder, four handmade bombs, and one arms-making unit among others were seized during the raid.

"In connection with the above seizures, 48 cognizable cases were registered and 21 people arrested in the district of Mayurbhanj. The district police is encouraged to continue the intelligence-based operations to make Similipal free from any illegal activities and poaching and to strengthen the efforts of the forest department in combating illegal poaching," the DGP told reporters after the review meeting also attended by STF field director PC Gognani, ADGP (Law & Order) Sanjay Kumar, IGP, north range, HK Lal and Mayurbhanj SP B Gangadhar.

Stating that the special joint drive by police and forest personnel was launched following the killing of two forest officials in Similipal Tiger Reserve during patrolling in May and June 2023. The operation was launched under all 14 police station areas adjoining the Similipal Tiger Reserve.

He said the intelligence system was strengthened and reliable sources were cultivated aiming de-weaponisation of the area.

Three platoons of police force are deployed in the Similipal to disarm the villagers. The police team was tasked with conducting sustained operations.

The DGP said all resources are provided to the field functionaries to ensure that poaching and related crime is eliminated. The local police are also conducting awareness campaigns and sensitization meetings with the local people and environmental activists to persuade poachers to give up illegal arms and not indulge in poaching.

In this context, the DGP said the state government has formed a joint task force by providing one company of force to combat and to cleanse Simlipal of illegal poachers. PTI COR AAM AAM RG