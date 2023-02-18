 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Odisha minister's murder mastermind will be exposed, claims leader of opposition

PTI
Feb 18, 2023 / 08:36 PM IST

Jaynarayan Mishra, a BJP leader who is currently in the eye of a storm for allegedly pushing a policewoman during a protest on Wednesday, also alleged that several high-profile people are involved in the minister's killing and it must be investigated by the CBI.

Jaynarayan Mishra, Odisha BJP leader (File Image: ANI)

Leader of the opposition in Odisha, Jaynarayan Mishra, on Saturday asserted that he will expose the mastermind behind the murder of state minister Naba Kishore Das by a police officer last month.

Mishra, a BJP leader who is currently in the eye of a storm for allegedly pushing a policewoman during a protest on Wednesday, also alleged that several high-profile people are involved in the minister's killing and it must be investigated by the CBI.

Das, who was the health minister of Odisha, was shot at by an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police in Jharsuguda district on January 29 when he was on his way to attend a programme. He succumbed to his injuries later that day in a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

"The ASI was merely the shooter, but who was his handler? I will soon expose the mystery surrounding the brutal murder of cabinet minister Naba Das," Mishra told PTI.