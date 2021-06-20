MARKET NEWS

Odisha likely to adminster 1 crore vaccine doses by June 22; around 2 lakh COVID warriors avoid inoculation

As many as 61,047 health care workers and 1,26,170 front line workers have been found escaping inoculation despite getting their names registered with CoWIN portal.

PTI
June 20, 2021 / 09:26 AM IST
Though Odisha is all set to achieve the milestone of administering 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in the next two days, around 2 lakh coronavirus warriors have skipped the inoculation procedure even after registering their names, official sources said Saturday.

As many as 61,047 health care workers and 1,26,170 front line workers have been found escaping inoculation despite getting their names registered with CoWIN portal.

A total of 1,97,217 registered health care and frontline workers have not taken jabs so far in Odisha.

'Health workers and front line workers, who were registered but not vaccinated yet should be reached and inoculated by the districts by June 20, 2021, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare department P K Mohapatra wrote to the district collectors and the commissioners of municipal corporations.

These two category of beneficiaries were declared as COVID warriors by the state government for their dedicated fight against the pandemic.

A list annexed in the letter to the district authorities said that the highest numbers of 17,407 health care and frontline workers have not taken the jabs in Bhubaneswar followed by Sundergarh (14,856), Ganjam (13,613), Bhadrak (11,892) and Khurdha (11,858).

Three other districts which have more than 10,000 such unvaccinated health and frontline workers are Mayurbhanj (10,519), Cuttack (10,347) and Balasore (10,316).

By June 19, the state has administered as many as 96,77,692 vaccine doses.

The inoculation drive was launched in the state on January 16 along with other states.

Officials expect that the state would achieve the 1 crore vaccination by June 22.

The inoculation drive have become more aggressive in the state in June.

In the last 18 days the state has administered around 18 lakh doses - which is nearly 20 per cent of the total doses given in the state since January 16, the data released by the H&FW department said.

Sources said the state has inoculated over 97.57 lakh people with single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
PTI
