App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2019 04:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Odisha inks LoU with UNICEF to provide safe drinking water

The LoU was signed by the state housing and urban development department (HUDD) to provide 24-hour safe drinking water and the project has been named as 'Drink From Tap Mission'.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Odisha government has signed a Letter of Understanding (LoU) with UNICEF to provide safe drinking water to every household in the state. The LoU was signed by the state housing and urban development department (HUDD) to provide 24-hour safe drinking water and the project has been named as 'Drink From Tap Mission'.

The project will be launched on a pilot basis for about 1.2 lakh people involving 22,000 families in pockets of Puri and Khurda district, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said.

"Providing safe drinking water to every household in the state is one of the top priorities of the government. Safe drinking water is very helpful for a healthy and strong society," he said at the LoU signing ceremony on Friday.

Close

The project is being undertaken with financial support from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), which will hopefully help in achieving the state government's target, Patnaik said.

related news

The pilot project will also be implemented in five areas of Bhubaneswar and two of Puri and will be completed by March 2020, an official said, adding that it will be extended to other parts of the state in phases.

The women self-help groups will be engaged and trained for the implementation of the programme, the official added.
.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 26, 2019 02:59 pm

tags #UNICEF

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.