Odisha IAS association accuses Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan of 'personally targeting' senior officer

An association representing IAS officers in Odisha today accused Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan of "personally targeting" a senior officer. In a memorandum submitted to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, it demanded that the matter be taken up at the "appropriate level" to avoid repeat of such incidents.

The Odisha's IAS officers association said recent episodes in the state and other parts of the country wherein officers, while discharging their professional duties, have been personally attacked by senior members of political executive was a direct attempt to defy constitutional values.

"A case in point is the incident which took place yesterday, i.e. May 28, 2018 at the inauguration of the National Data Centre of NIC, Bhubaneswar, wherein the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas personally targeted a senior IAS officer of the state government, who was attending the function on invitation," the memorandum said.

Several such incidents have also been reported by the field functionaries, it said.

"This has vitiated the working atmosphere and has a demoralising effect on the officers and employees of state government," the memorandum said.

The IAS association of Odisha strongly condemns such incidents and stands by all the state government employees facing such situations, it said.

"While we stand committed to the cause of public good and would constantly continue to work to the best of our abilities to ensure that Odisha continues to march ahead and progress, we appeal to the chief minister to take up the matter at the appropriate level so that such incidents are not repeated in future," the association demanded.

There are about 178 IAS officers posted in the state, according to Union Personnel Ministry data.