Odisha hikes health insurance coverage for scribes to Rs 5 lakh

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced an increase in the health insurance coverage of working journalists in the state.

The working journalists in the state are covered under the Gopabandhu Sambadika Swasthya Bima Yojana health insurance scheme.

The health insurance coverage was increased from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, a release issued by the CMO said on Tuesday.

This will benefit 8,717 working journalists and their families in the state.