Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das dies of bullet injury

Moneycontrol News
Jan 29, 2023 / 08:44 PM IST

Naba Kishore Das, the health minister of Odisha, was admitted to Apollo hospital with gunshot wounds to the left of his chest on January 29.

Naba Kishore Das, the Health and Family Welfare Minister of Odisha, passed away on January 29. Das is survived by his wife Minati Das and a son and a daughter.

He was admitted to Apollo Hospital with gunshot wounds to the left of his chest on January 29.

Earlier in the day, Das was shot at and grievously injured when he got out of his car in Brajarajnagar, in the Jharsuguda district of Odisha, allegedly by a police officer who was nabbed later.

A team of doctors led by Dr Debashish Nayak attended to him immediately and operated on him, officials of Apollo Hospital informed.