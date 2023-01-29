Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das dies of bullet injury

Representative image (Shutterstock)

Naba Kishore Das, the Health and Family Welfare Minister of Odisha, passed away on January 29. Das is survived by his wife Minati Das and a son and a daughter.

He was admitted to Apollo Hospital with gunshot wounds to the left of his chest on January 29.

Earlier in the day, Das was shot at and grievously injured when he got out of his car in Brajarajnagar, in the Jharsuguda district of Odisha, allegedly by a police officer who was nabbed later.

A team of doctors led by Dr Debashish Nayak attended to him immediately and operated on him, officials of Apollo Hospital informed.

On operating, they found that a single bullet had entered and exited the body, injuring the heart and left lung and causing massive internal bleeding, they said, adding that steps were taken to improve the pumping of his heart too.

However, despite getting urgent ICU care and the best of efforts, Das could not be revived and succumbed to his injuries, the hospital authorities said.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik “expressed deep shock and distress over the unfortunate death of Minister Naba Das. He was an asset to both the government and the party. His death is a great loss to the state of Odisha, the Odisha Chief Minister’s Office said.

The CID-Crime branch has taken over the case and a seven-member special Investigating team comprising a cyber expert, a ballistic expert, and officers of the Crime Branch has been formed to probe the case; it is being led by Deputy SP Ramesh Ch Dora.

Das, a law graduate, was in politics from his college days and was elected as the Students’ Union president at Gangadhar Meher College at Sambalpur, one of the oldest colleges in western Odisha. He later became vice-president of Odisha NSUI and Odisha Youth Congress before becoming a member of OPCC. His rise was steady -- AICC member and one of the working presidents of the OPCC -- over the last two decades.

From the mining town of Jharsugada, Das is believed to be one of the richest members of Patnaik’s cabinet and has properties worth Rs 34 crore according to a property statement filed in 2022. Besides huge real estate holdings, the politician is believed to have about 80 vehicles.

Das won his first state election from Jharsuguda in 2009 on a Congress ticket by defeating BJD candidate Kishore Kumar Mohanty. He was again elected from Jharsuguda in 2014 by defeating Mohanty. However, five years later he decided that he needed to jump ship to join the very party he had been fighting against.

He is believed to have told the Congress leadership that his “people wanted him to be with Naveen Patnaik”, before leaving.

An ace politician from western Odisha, Das was also known for his organisational skill, of which he gave proof when he managed the recent Padampur by-polls, where despite fears that it would be a neck-to-neck fight, the BJD candidate won by a handsome over 42,000 votes.

Considered a close confidant of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Das, who took oath as a minister of health and family welfare on May 29, 2019, continued in his portfolio even when the chief minister came up with an overhaul of his cabinet last June. The health minister’s proactive role during the COVID-19 pandemic, possibly ensured this vote of confidence by the BJD supremo.

Naba Kishore Das was also a great devotee of Lord Krishna and was known for his generous donations to charity and to temples.