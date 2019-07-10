App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 03:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Odisha has potential for one trillion dollar economy: Report

The report jointly prepared by JSW Group and PwC India, pointed out that the global economy has grown over three times in the past three decades and it is projected that it could grow more than double in size by 2050.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on July 10 released a Vision Report "Economic possibilities for Odisha towards a one trillion dollar economy" jointly prepared by JSW Group and PwC India.

"Having huge natural resources, Odisha is on its way to achieve this objective through its investment friendly policies, infra connectivity and skilled manpower," Patnaik said, adding that the state will take a central role in driving the national growth as a manufacturing hub.

The report jointly prepared by JSW Group and PwC India, pointed out that the global economy has grown over three times in the past three decades and it is projected that it could grow more than double in size by 2050.

The potential of mineral based industries in Odisha along with other sectors like agriculture, food processing, creative industries, MSME, women entrepreneurship will play an important role in making Odisha a one trillion dollar economy, the report said.

Describing Odisha as a "hidden gem of India," JSW chairman Sajjan Jindal said the regional economies will play a key role in making India a 10 trillion dollar economy.

Ranen Banerjee, Partner, PwC India presented the key findings of the study before the chief minister.

The Vision report emphasizes on the unique competitive advantages of Odisha over other states and its potential to become the export hub for metal products across the world.
