you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 04:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Odisha govt to launch 'Mo College' initiative for alumni to help development of institutes

Mo College, which means my college, is a part of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s 5T action plan

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Odisha government will launch 'Mo College' initiative to create a platform where alumni of institutes can connect and contribute for the development of their alma mater, The Hindu has reported.

The decision was announced by Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo in Odisha assembly on July 30 in reply of an adjournment motion notice. Sahoo informed the House that through the Mo College programme, the state government will take steps for the development of colleges with help from their alumni.

Mo College, which means my college, is a part of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s 5T action plan. The 5Ts aim at achieving progress through Transparency, Teamwork, Technology, Time and Transformation.

After assuming office as the chief minister of Odisha for the fifth consecutive term, Patnaik has been laying emphasis on 5Ts. He has advised his council of ministers, newly-elected MLAs and bureaucrats to focus on this 5T "Mantras" to build a 'New Odisha'.

related news

Patnaik’s private secretary VK Pandian has been recently given additional charge of the secretary to 5T.

The programme will be launched in lines of Mo school (my school) campaign, which allows former students and other interested individuals to contribute to the development of the institutions.

The Mo School programme was launched by CM Naveen Patnaik on the occasion of Children’s Day in 2017. Announcing the programmed, Patnaik had sought the involvement of the alumni and the public in general for the development of the schools.

First Published on Aug 2, 2019 04:32 pm

tags #education #India #Naveen Patnaik #Odisha #Politics

