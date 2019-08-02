Odisha govt to launch 'Mo College' initiative for alumni to help development of institutes

The Odisha government will launch 'Mo College' initiative to create a platform where alumni of institutes can connect and contribute for the development of their alma mater, The Hindu has reported.

The decision was announced by Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo in Odisha assembly on July 30 in reply of an adjournment motion notice. Sahoo informed the House that through the Mo College programme, the state government will take steps for the development of colleges with help from their alumni.

Mo College, which means my college, is a part of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s 5T action plan. The 5Ts aim at achieving progress through Transparency, Teamwork, Technology, Time and Transformation.

After assuming office as the chief minister of Odisha for the fifth consecutive term, Patnaik has been laying emphasis on 5Ts. He has advised his council of ministers, newly-elected MLAs and bureaucrats to focus on this 5T "Mantras" to build a 'New Odisha'.

Patnaik’s private secretary VK Pandian has been recently given additional charge of the secretary to 5T.

The programme will be launched in lines of Mo school (my school) campaign, which allows former students and other interested individuals to contribute to the development of the institutions.