Last Updated : Jan 03, 2020 10:05 AM IST | Source: PTI

Odisha govt asks collectors to ensure Aadhaar seeding with pension schemes by March 15

In a letter to all the collectors, the Department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities said, "Starting from 01.04.2020, pension under NSAP/MBPY will not be disbursed without Aadhaar."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Wikimedia Commons/PageImp
Image: Wikimedia Commons/PageImp

The Odisha government has asked the district collectors to ensure Aadhaar seeding with social security pension schemes Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY) and National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) by March 15, officials said on Friday.

In a letter to all the collectors, the Department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities said, "Starting from 01.04.2020, pension under NSAP/MBPY will not be disbursed without Aadhaar."

The letter said 91 percent and 73 percent of the beneficiaries of NSAP and MBPY respectively have linked their Aadhaar cards with the schemes till October last year and 100 percent seeding should be achieved by March 15 to bring transparency in the schemes.

Those beneficiaries whose Aadhaar verification or seeding is pending will be asked to bring copies of their cards when they come to receive their pensions on January 15, failing which they will be given another opportunity to produce the documents on February 15, it said.

Beneficiaries failing to link their Aadhaar cards with the schemes will be barred from availing the pensions from April 1, the letter said.

"We will certainly meet the target. Few people are left and their Aadhaar seeding with the schemes will be completed within March," said minister of the department, Ashok Chandra Panda.

First Published on Jan 3, 2020 09:52 am

tags #Aadhaar #Current Affairs #India #pension schemes

